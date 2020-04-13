(Video) Liverpool fans will love Gary Neville’s reluctant Klopp admission

Gary Neville has claimed the Premier League manager he’d most like to work under is Jurgen Klopp – reluctantly saying the Liverpool boss’s name when asked the question by Sky Sports presenter Dave Jones.

Neville picked Klopp over Pep Guardiola and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, his former team-mate currently in charge of his club Manchester United…

But Neville’s reasoning for Klopp is unarguable. He lauds the German’s footballing style and the way he always tries to attack in every game and also his character.

Klopp’s positivity is infectious and has created a wonderful ethos around the entire club.

Watch Neville’s explanation below: