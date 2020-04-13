(Video) Michael Edwards appears in rare clip recreating famous LFC goal

Liverpool’s sporting director Michael Edwards is someone who does his work very much behind the scenes…

In fact, we think this might be the first time we’ve actually heard his voice!

Edwards, who is renowned among fans for the brilliant work he’s done in the transfer market under Jurgen Klopp’s guidance, has recreated Curtis Jones’s sublime curler v Everton in the FA Cup in his back-garden.

He also tells fans to continue staying at home and reveals an NHS tribute on the back of his t-shirt…

Well said, Mike!