Bernardo Silva has dig at Liverpool over individual awards

Bernardo Silva thinks it’s unfair that Liverpool players have won the big individual awards over the past two seasons when Manchester City secured the title.

In 2017/18, Mo Salah was named PFA Player of the Year and last term, Virgil van Dijk secured the gong.

“I hope this is not a bad example, and people don’t take it badly. But I always think about the last three seasons, Man City and Liverpool,” Silva told Bleacher Report, cited in the Express.

“Three seasons ago we win the league and they were 30 points behind. Kevin De Bruyne, unbelievable season, Mo Salah, scores a lot of goals. He’s a great player and I admire him a lot, and they give the award to Mo Salah.

“The season after, very tight. Raheem Sterling was on the run with van Dijk, they give the award to van Dijk. This season again, Kevin de Bruyne, another unbelievable season.

“We’re behind, but because Liverpool are champions probably one of them is winning the award again.”

On the surface, Silva’s comments seem fair, but when you look at the individual cases – it’s not controversial at all.

Salah scored 32 goals in his debut season for Liverpool, which is the most goals in a single season in Premier League history. He also did this without scoring penalties and from the right-wing. It’s one of the best campaigns in English football memory and nobody suggested anybody else should’ve won at the time…

When van Dijk won the award last season, the term hadn’t finished yet and we didn’t know if City or Liverpool would be champions. And individually, the Dutchman put in one of the most consistent years ever seen from a centre-back. It was so good, he came 2nd in the Ballon d’Or to Lionel Messi…

And if Kevin de Bruyne wins the POTY this season, good for him. We’re far more interested in the title and consider it not that big of a deal!