Carra makes prediction for Timo Werner’s Liverpool transfer

Jamie Carragher thinks the coronavirus pandemic may push back the Timo Werner to Liverpool transfer to next summer instead of this.

“It almost looked nailed on before the situation we’re in now, so that might affect transfer this summer. Maybe that’ll be put on the back-burner, and something will happen next summer,” Carra said on Instagram, cited by HITC.

The German striker had been exemplary for Rb Leipzig before COVID-19 curtailed the season, scoring 27 goals in total – even more impressive considering he often pulls out wide to the left.

His performances in Europe had also helped Leipzig to the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in their history, too.

The main issue with the Werner deal is his release-clause, around £50m, which expires this April…

If Liverpool don’t trigger it before May, Leipzig will be able to charge whatever they like for his services.

Understandably, the Reds will not agree a marquee transfer during this pandemic – so Carra may be right in that we need to have a look at the deal again in future windows.