Dortmund ready €40m bid that could have ramifications across Europe

Borussia Dortmund have alerted Valencia of their interest in spending €40m on young winger Ferran Torres, according to MARCA.

Liverpool, Juve and Manchester United have been linked to the Spaniard, but the Germans are the first club to register an official keenness to buy.

Torres plays on the right-wing, the same position as Jadon Sancho – which indicates he may be arriving as a replacement for the English wonderkid.

Sancho is a player Jurgen Klopp loves, but from what we’ve heard from decent sources close to the club, Liverpool will not be involved in any bidding war close to the £100m-odd BVB want for the attacker.

United, who also want Sancho, would likely not be nearly as put off – especially as they can offer the youngster a guaranteed starting spot – unlike us – who would need to offload either Sadio Mane or Mo Salah to make a place for him.

So Torres heading to Dortmund would likely speed Sancho’s departure. And considering we don’t want to get rid of our sublime wing-forwards, United are surely the most likely destination right now.