‘I wasn’t good enough…’ Liverpool flop in bold, brave admission

Igor Biscan played for Liverpool between 2000 and 2005, but only made 72 Premier League appearances for the Reds and is regarded as a failure – especially due to the £5m he cost at the time was serious money.

He was part of the squad that won the Champions League, and in truth he did improve under Rafa Benitez, but Biscan never lived up to his billing.

The Croatian though has given a very honest interview in which he’s explained that the reason he struggled is quite simple: he wasn’t up to scratch.

Biscan told Liverpool’s official website, he said: “The main reason is that I wasn’t good enough, to be honest.

“It took me some time to really adapt and understand and find my place in the team, within the team in this type of football.

“It wasn’t easy and I didn’t play much. I just needed to change some things about the way I think about the game; then I did it and when I did it, when I changed some things, of course I still had to be patient and give myself a little bit of time.

“Then it was OK, I felt much better and felt I could play much easier.”

Usually when players fail, they blame managers, or the new environment. It’s very rare they state their lack of ability played a part – so we respect Biscan for this.

He’ll always have his screamer against Fulham and a Champions League winners medal, too!