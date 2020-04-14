‘It’s getting worse,’ says Klopp, who’s missing football badly…

Jurgen Klopp has explained how much he enjoys the weekly Zoom meetings with his squad and management staff, but that he’s badly missing seeing the group for real.

The club’s employees have been on lockdown for nearly a month now – and have been keeping fit at their own homes via individual sessions.

It looks like they’ve been having a good time from the footage LFCTV have shared with fans – but it’s obviously not the same thing.

Klopp told Liverpool’s club website, cited by Sky Sports: “When we have these training sessions, I could have never imagined I would enjoy it that much but it’s just the moment when I see the boys again and that changes everything.

“For a minute, for an hour, for two hours, however long the sessions are – the boys are all in good spirits; you feel immediately why you miss them so much, because it’s just an exceptional group.

“You want to be together with them, you want to be closer to them than you can be. These are the closest moments, so I enjoy these sessions a lot.

“It’s getting worse, the longer it takes. I accept the situation 100 per cent like it is but the longer you don’t see somebody you like, the more it hurts. That’s the situation we are in at the moment.”

It must be harder for Liverpool than other teams without much to play for as we were on the verge of winning the Premier League…

So the more we have to wait for the game to return, the more anxiety is building up amongst fans and naturally the players as well.

Thankfully, the season is going to get finished at some point. While the fan won’t be able to see Jordan Henderson lift the trophy in a stadium, no.19 will be ours.