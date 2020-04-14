Pogba hits back at Graeme Souness with sly dig: ‘I didn’t even know who he was’

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, who’s been missing in action seemingly all season long, has claimed to not know who Graeme Souness was before the Scot started criticising him in the Sky Sports studio.

Souness’s opinion of the French midfielder, who possesses incredible talent but seemingly little application, has become somewhat of a running joke amongst football fans – but Pogba has never addressed it, until now.

“I didn’t even know who [Souness] was,” he told Goal.

“I heard he was a great player and stuff like that. I don’t know the face but the name [I do].

“I like to focus on football…”

Souness won the European Cup on three occasions, five league titles and was named in the PFA team of the Century to boot – so we’re not sure Pogba’s attempt to undermine the former Red’s career works.

Pogba has been absent for United for most of the season with ambiguous injuries and it looks like he’s desperate for an exit to a European giant.

Time will tell though if following the coronavirus pandemic, clubs have huge money to spend on players – as many believe the financial implications of COVID-19 will have an enormous impact on the transfer market.

So Pogba may have to stay in England and hear Souness’s weekly analysis of him for a while longer!