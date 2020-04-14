Trent Alexander will be better than Neville & Premier League’s greatest right-back – Carra

Jamie Carragher reckons Trent Alexander-Arnold will eventually be renowned as the best right-back in Premier League history.

Right now, at just 21-years-old, Trent is regarded as the best on the planet – but greatness is established over many years and in fairness, Neville won eight Premier League titles.

‘I think there is a young lad at Liverpool who will take that mantle from Neville,’ Carragher told Sky Sports.

‘I once said how people don’t grow up wanting to be Gary Neville but I think a lad from Liverpool will change that.’

In terms of attributes and talent, Trent is way out ahead. The Scouser is one of the best technicians in Europe and is expected far more of than Neville, whose job as a right-back was to stay in his half, defend, and pass it up the line to David Beckham or Cristiano Ronaldo.

Trent on the other hand is the country’s second most creative player behind Kevin de Bruyne and as important going forward for us as the likes of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

Obviously what he needs to do now is start racking up trophy wins. He’s already collected a Champions League and will add the PL when this season resumes.

And at 21, he has the next decade and more to forge his name in football history.