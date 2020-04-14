(Video) Bearded Carragher winds up Giggs on Zoom chat

Jamie Carragher is always fastest with the one-liners – not that he’s got much competition in that department from Ryan Giggs – mind you!

The former Liverpool defender turned Sky Sports pundit was listening to a story by Graeme Souness on how highly rated Giggs was as a youngster – but the Scot didn’t actually name the Welshman while doing so.

“Was it Lee Sharpe?” Carra asked – which sent everyone into laughter – Giggs included!

You’ll notice Carra has grown out his facial hair during isolation – something we can never remember from him during his playing days…

But we kind of like it!