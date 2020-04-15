‘Horrible kit’ ‘Truly awful…’ Mixed reaction to Liverpool home shirt 2020/21 leak

Footy Headlines have revealed Liverpool’s kit for the 2020/21 campaign.

The Red is the same as Portugal had in World Cup 2018, so a little lighter than the best stuff New Balance came up with – but probably quite similar to this season’s shirt.

Fans on Twitter have been reacting to the shirt, which has a white and teal trim around the collar and sleeves.

We actually quite like it, but the majority of the online reaction we’ve seen so far is negative – with fans not happy Nike seem to have used a template rather than make us something specific.

It has to be said, it doesn’t hold a torch to the stunning shirt in 2017/18 – and even this season’s – in fairness.

Still, we signed with Nike for the money and greater global exposure. And if we’re winning in this top, nobody will mind too much!

Almost every one of these leaked kits makes me sad when I think of that atrocious thing Nike are giving @SpursOfficial. Templates are fine and expected from them but this 4 or 5 colour thing this year is truly awful — Scott (@harrington___) April 15, 2020

Me realizing that Liverpool got a great Nike kit deal but we gonna have generic kit designs https://t.co/yZ4un0QHvD pic.twitter.com/yB7M9a1R66 — phila (@ndubs_) April 15, 2020

Finally leaked by @Footy_Headlines

Big fan of the new Liverpool x Nike home kit, simple but class pic.twitter.com/d2nC5AvlpC — RougeMen:EF (@RougeMEF) April 15, 2020

Not bad, but not quite the mazza I was expecting — Don Kopleone (@donkopleone) April 15, 2020

Looks okay but very basic — Robert (@Robert_lfc01) April 15, 2020