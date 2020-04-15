‘Horrible kit’ ‘Truly awful…’ Mixed reaction to Liverpool home shirt 2020/21 leak

Footy Headlines have revealed Liverpool’s kit for the 2020/21 campaign.

The Red is the same as Portugal had in World Cup 2018, so a little lighter than the best stuff New Balance came up with – but probably quite similar to this season’s shirt.

Fans on Twitter have been reacting to the shirt, which has a white and teal trim around the collar and sleeves.

We actually quite like it, but the majority of the online reaction we’ve seen so far is negative – with fans not happy Nike seem to have used a template rather than make us something specific.

It has to be said, it doesn’t hold a torch to the stunning shirt in 2017/18 – and even this season’s – in fairness.

Still, we signed with Nike for the money and greater global exposure. And if we’re winning in this top, nobody will mind too much!

