‘If Virgil says it’s Sadio Main, it’s Sadio Main’ LFC’s latest Zoom workout video watched by fans

Liverpool have released a snippet from the latest Zoom Yoga session!

It’s not nearly as good as the last one, but there’s a few nice bits in there – including Virgil van Dijk’s pronunciation of Sadio Mane’s name.

Check out the video and the fan reaction below:

It's that time again…let's check in with the squad online 💻😁 Seeing those smiles makes our day 🥰#StayHome, keep active and stay in touch with family and friends ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LdVZ2CV4Kr — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 14, 2020

Here are some of the replies to the video on Twitter:

-If virgil says it is sadio main, then it’s SADIO MAIN

-We all need more of these Miss you guys

-Makes me smile missing you guys so much

-I need to see more of this! Please let us watch one whole session. I’d watch it!

-The last word I heard Firmino say is knowledge, he never speaks

With the country set to extend its lockdown measures, it’ll be some time before the squad are training together again at Melwood.

The new training ground in Kirby has ceased production, so although we were hoping to move in this summer we might have to wait a little while longer for that one, too.

When football resumes, this team will win the title within two matches providing they get up to scratch nice and quickly.

And that’s something for all of us to look forward to in these difficult times.