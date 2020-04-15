Klopp wanted to meet Werner personally before transfer, but COVID-19 has stopped him

Jurgen Klopp had plans to meet Timo Werner around this time before committing to a transfer, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made it an impossibility.

Sport Bild report that Klopp’s plan was to meet with the German personally and explain his ideas for the club and Werner’s role in his system – but that coronavirus has obviously halted his plans.

With football finances also uncertain surrounding the issue, there is no way Liverpool will make a marquee signing until the game has returned and we have confirmation of the safety surrounding crowds, etc.

Right now, the club is focussing on how to pay its incredibly high wages, and we don’t think Werner will arrive on top of that.

Jamie Carragher suggested the transfer might be pushed back to 2021, which is a possibility, too.

The priority short-term is obviously getting the title won – and considering our dominance in the Premier League – there are not too many areas that require attention in the transfer window – whenever that opens.