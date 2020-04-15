(Video) Alisson’s best saves & distribution from 2019/20: Brazilian really is farcically good…

Alisson Becker remains the player Liverpool got over the line that turned us from a very, very good side to the best one in the business.

Before his arrival, we had Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius competing for the goalkeeping spot. Now we have the world’s best keeper between our sticks.

In 2019/20, before the season was curtailed, Alisson missed a few games with injury, but he still racked up as many clean-sheets as any other Premier League goalkeeper.

In the video below, you’ll see his best saves domestically and in Europe and a number of his terrific passes and throws from the back.

We could probably play him in holding midfield and he’d do a decent job!