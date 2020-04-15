(Video) Ousseynou Ba: Sadio Mane recommended defender Liverpool could bring in to replace Lovren

Liverpool have been linked with Ousseynou Ba, a 24-year-old Senegalese defender who’s enjoyed an excellent season with Olympiakos.

Those who watched any of Arsenal’s Europa League campaign may remember him having a particularly good game in their victory over our rivals, in fact.

According to COS, Sadio Mane has recommended Ba as an option for whenever the transfer window opens – and we’ve included his highlight reel below.

The giant defender actually only got into Olympiakos’s team around Christmas, but has wowed ever since.

With Dejan Lovren set to depart at the end of this season, we’ll need a replacement to come in – and Ba looks like he has plenty of impressive attributes.