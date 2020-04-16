(Image) Trent Alexander-Arnold in new Nike 2020/21 kit makes it look even better

We were not immediately sure about the new Nike kit for next season which is doing the rounds.
It looked a little too much like some of the other template Nike shirts, but we have to admit – it’s a grower!
And now we’ve seen Luke Walsh Design’s interpretation of the strip on Trent Alexander-Arnold, can fully admit it looks exceptional.
We ran a Twitter poll earlier that showed overall, around 60% are either very pleased or pleased with it, while the other 40% are not keen.
Perhaps after seeing it on the players they’ll change their minds!
So thoughts on the new home shirt….
— Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 16, 2020
Rumours flying round about our new kit, the photo didn't look great but I've mocked it up onto the main man.
What do you reckon? I could get used to it! #LFC pic.twitter.com/087XPiRrz5
— Luke Walsh (@lukewalshdesign) April 16, 2020
