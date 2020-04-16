(Image) Trent Alexander-Arnold in new Nike 2020/21 kit makes it look even better

Posted by
(Image) Trent Alexander-Arnold in new Nike 2020/21 kit makes it look even better

We were not immediately sure about the new Nike kit for next season which is doing the rounds.

It looked a little too much like some of the other template Nike shirts, but we have to admit – it’s a grower!

And now we’ve seen Luke Walsh Design’s interpretation of the strip on Trent Alexander-Arnold, can fully admit it looks exceptional.

We ran a Twitter poll earlier that showed overall, around 60% are either very pleased or pleased with it, while the other 40% are not keen.

Perhaps after seeing it on the players they’ll change their minds!

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top