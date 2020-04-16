(Images) New Player Lettering Style on back of Nike’s 2020/21 home shirt leaked

More images are beginning to circle of Liverpool’s Nike home shirt for next season, following the initial leak yesterday.

Today, esvaphane have released photos of the prospective player lettering – which uses a really simple and very white design.

We actually like this, too, you know. Check out captain Jordan Henderson’s name on the back of the 2020/21 home strip, below:

The red will actually be the same red used by Portugal in the 2018 World Cup.

It’s a little brighter than the red used by New Balance, which had a richness we really liked.

Still, the white and green trim is growing on us, and our thoughts are that this strip is a winner.