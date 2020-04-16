Karius wishes he dealt with concussion mockers ‘much more aggressively’

Loris Karius has claimed those who mocked him for conceding the goals he did in the Champions League Final in 2018, despite evidence suggesting it was due to a concussion, were ‘over the top and disrespectful’.

The German’s career is defined by that night, which is unfair, as the medical research done after that sad game in Kiev showed that Sergio Ramos elbow influenced his actions.

He was directly at fault for two goals, but there’s even an argument he could have got a hand to Gareth Bale’s bicycle kick.

Karius though has hit back, as is his right to do so.

“In retrospect, I should have dealt with it publicly much more aggressively. I had a concussion after a blow from Sergio Ramos, which restricted my spatial vision,” he said, reported in the Mirror.

“When the result was released, there was a lot of malice and insult, often well below the belt. I never used it as an excuse. But when people make fun of someone who has badly injured their head, I have no understanding.

“The reactions were over the top and disrespectful. My mistakes were not assessed fairly.”

It’s not been plain sailing for Karius in Turkey with Besiktas, and as a result, it’s unlikely they’ll sign him permanently.

We think a move back to Germany will do the keeper good. It’s his home country and where he made his name – and there’ll likely be suitors who fancy allowing him the opportunity to resurrect his career.

And we’ll wish him all the best. There’s a talented goalie in there somewhere – and we wouldn’t wish what happened to him in Kiev or the subsequent reaction on anyone.