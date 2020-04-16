LFC fans will like Diogo Jota’s Liverpool comments after recent transfer links

Wolves star Diogo Jota has claimed it would be only be fair for Liverpool to be awarded the title if this season had to be called off amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Portugal ace has recently been linked with a future transfer to Liverpool by the Echo, on the basis of his age and the fact he actually has a very impressive 25 goals over the past two seasons.

“In case we have the misfortune of not being able to end the season, I think that few people would oppose this,” the 23-year-old told Wolves’ official website.

“Of course, there are always rival clubs that could be against that, but I think 95 percent of the people would agree. For me they would be fair champions.”

Liverpool fans would much rather win the title officially, as we don’t want no.19 to have an asterisk next to it for eternity, even though it would have been through no fault of our own.

Hopefully the Premier League and FA are sorting out a way where the 92 remaining fixtures can be played behind closed doors when it is safe to do so in a few months’ time.

On Jota, we like him very much as a player. He’s relatively quick, tricky and dangerous in the box. He doesn’t have the explosiveness of Sadio Mane or Mo Salah though and we reckon that means his ceiling will never be as high as Liverpool’s current flying wing-forwards.