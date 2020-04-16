New, higher quality, full kit (Images) of Liverpool’s 2020/21 Nike kit surface on another website

Footy Headlines usually break the news when it comes to kits, but following their lead yesterday, esvaphane have provided some new images.

They include the player lettering on the back as well as the shorts and the socks.

We love how the teal and white time runs down into the shorts and think this is going to look really good when it’s on.

New Balance have made us some classic home strips, so Nike have a lot to follow, and while we wouldn’t say this is as good as the 2017/18 or 2019/20 home tops – it’s by no means a shocker.

Hopefully with the away kit they take a few more risks and produce the kind of beauty we’ve seen from Nike with AS Roma’s third strip from this season, for example.

Check out the images below: