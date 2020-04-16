(Video) Moronic United fan goes viral with Pogba v Souness video

This is actually hilarious – and we’re well aware the creator knows exactly what he’s doing in an attempt to stir up controversy and get internet people to fight with each other…

So in many ways, by promoting his video, we’re giving him exactly what he wants. But in these times of quarantine, having a two-minute laugh won’t hurt!

@RiZzyUTD has created a video that shows one minute of Graeme Souness flying into tackles and one minute of Paul Pogba doing tricks on the back of their argument so as to prove the Frenchman is better.

The reality is if Souness had been playing against someone showboating like Pogba is in the clips, there would have been a reducer to stop him fairly early on!

But this isn’t to downplay Souness’s effectiveness as a footballer. He was absolutely instrumental in three European Cup wins. It shouldn’t even be a discussion, especially based on what Pogba has offered during his time in England’s top flight, which Souness won six times.