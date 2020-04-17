Barca blogger makes bizarre van Dijk claim – but is immediately shut down by LFC supporters

Twitter is a weird place – on one hand, it’s excellent as it allows everyone to have a voice; however, some people’s views are so blinkered that they just invite verbal assassinations.

Such was the case for once Barcelona fan who thought they’d picked up on something that shows Lionel Messi’s superiority over Virgil van Dijk.

Twitter user @SazaFCB shared a clip from Barcelona’s 3-0 demolition of Liverpool at the Nou Camp last season which showed the centre-half marking Messi.

The Argentine runs away from van Dijk, toward the left-back position, and the Dutchman gestured to Andy Robertson to get back into place.

This was twisted by @SazaFCB to make it seem like our No.4 was ‘asking for help’ against Messi.

Van Dijk asking his teammates for help against Léo Messi will never not be funny…pic.twitter.com/MQyfryIGpw — Sara FCB 🇮🇶🇦🇺🇪🇸 (@SazaFCB) April 16, 2020

There is no denying the ability of the Barcelona star, but van Dijk instructing Robbo to get back into position when he’s covering for him isn’t an example of anything.

Many Liverpool fans descended on the Tweet to make that exact claim, with one saying ‘funniest part is he’s not’ and another commenting ‘what a weird, weird thing to find funny’.

Even if it were true, it’d be a strange thing to celebrate anyway after being embarrassed in the second leg by losing 4-0 and being dumped out of the Champions League.

What a weird, weird thing to find funny. — Samue (@SamueILFC) April 16, 2020