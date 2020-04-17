EFL ‘to resume behind closed doors’ & broadcast on TV or online

The remaining fixtures for the 2019/20 English Football League season will be played out, but with the catch that it’ll have to be forced behind closed doors.

This was confirmed in a report by the Independent which stated that it’s an eventuality that football in England will be resumed – it’s simply a case of when.

EFL chairman Rick Parry, as per the same report, has said that every game will be made watchable for free – as a way to make up for fixtures being non-attend-able.

There is currently no set date for the Premier League to resume, as that will be dictated by how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic plays out.

Plans are said to be continuing to be worked up for all games to be broadcast either via the EFL’s broadcast partners, iFollow or equivalent Club streaming services.

Football all over Europe has been postponed for about a month now, but steps taken by the EFL tell us they’re not giving up on the professional game.

…