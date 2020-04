(Images) Liverpool resident takes photos of eerily desolate Anfield

Yesterday the UK Government announced the current social distancing measures will stay in place for a further three weeks.

This means nobody in England will be able to travel far from their home, and even at that they arenโ€™t able to linger in any one area.

Some famous landmarks around the country have been left to sit with no tourists or members of the public there to have a gawk.

This includes Liverpool stadium Anfield and one photographer has taken to Twitter to share some eerie photos of the red cauldron.

Take a look at the images below: