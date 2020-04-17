(Images) The LFC x New Balance kits for 2020/21 that won’t be used

Twitter user @KB2X has shared images online of what appears to be new New Balance kits that seemingly would have been used next season.

The Reds, of course, will have Nike manufacturer their kits next season, after winning a court case against New Balance.

Our current manufacturers apparently had some designs ready for the club for next season – maybe @KB2X has somehow got his hands on prototypes?

This was later picked up by Footy Headlines, and some additional photographs were obtained – you can read their article here.

We love the badge in a shield on the kit, it would have been nice to seen these on the lads, but we’ll be happy enough with Nike next season!

Take a look below: