Liverpool players hold video calls over wage deferrals – report

Liverpool players have held video calls with club executives over possible wage deferrals, according to The Athletic’s James Pearce and Oliver Kay.

This news comes just a couple of days after reports claimed Arsenal were struggling to get their players on board with a similar idea.

As per the Guardian, the Gunners couldn’t get their players to agree to pay cuts but an agreement was eventually struck after an intervention from manager Mikel Arteta.

The same report suggests the solution was an offer of a fixed reimbursement date.

The Athletic claim similar talks with the Liverpool squad have proven to be more amicable, but nothing has been agreed yet because the financial damage of the COVID-19 pandemic is yet to be realised.

The same report claims that club executives made a presentation to a group of senior players last week to explain the shortfalls if the Premier League season isn’t completed and broadcast revenue is lost.

With Jordan Henderson being the captain of our squad, you’d have to expect it to a case of ‘when’ and not ‘if’ the lads will agree to doing what they can to help the club.