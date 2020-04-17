Mourinho ‘had an agreement’ to join LFC in 2004, but followed the money to Chelsea

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho apparently had agreed to join Liverpool in 2004, before Roman Abramovich swooped in late on and turned his head with a bigger offer.

It is alleged by French journalist Nicolas Vilas (cited by ESPN) that the former Chelsea manager ‘had an agreement’ to join the Reds 16 years ago – a club he has openly admired over the years.

Vilas claims the Anfield outfit were ready to ditch Gerard Houllier in 2004 for the up-and-coming Portuguese boss, but a ‘much bigger’ offer from London stole him from us.

The Reds would go on to bring in Spaniard Rafa Benitez, winning the Champions League in his first season with the club, so I’m sure no fans will lose sleep over this news.

We’re sure it’ll be Mourino, not us, that would have been affected more by his decision to opt away from Anfield. He’d have got the chance to work with Steven Gerrard, and hear the Kop sing songs about him.

But that didn’t happen – he joined Chelsea, became a rival, tried to sign our captain several times, and went on to win countless honours with a host of clubs around Europe.