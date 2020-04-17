Premier League committed to ‘objective’ of completing the season

The Premier League have issued a statement after representatives of all 20 clubs met today via video call.

The statement – which you can read in full on BBC Sport’s website – does make it clear though that no dates have been set for the return of top-flight football in England, contrary to rumours.

The Premier League do reaffirm their ‘objective’ to complete the 2019/20 season, but concede that the situation is ‘complex’.

Earlier this week, the UK Government announced that lockdown measures will stay in place for a further three weeks. With there being no relaxing of these measures, it doesn’t help to shed any light on the situation football is in.

If the spread of infection continues on a downward trajectory, it’ll simply be a matter of time before the Premier League returns to our screen.

The EFL confirmed today that it has plans to ‘to resume behind closed doors’ and broadcast on TV or online for fans to watch at home.

Football all over Europe has been postponed for about a month now, but steps taken by the EFL tell us they’re not giving up on the professional game.

It’s likely the Premier League will follow suit, but the line from them at the moment is that the season has been postponed ‘indefinitely’.