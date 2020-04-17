(Video) LFC squad wind up Joel Matip for new hairdo in latest Zoom clip

These videos are going to get me through this quarantine, I swear! Liverpool have released another snippet from one of their Zoom calls and it’s another belter.
This time, the squad chat about barbecues and Joel Matip’s new haircut. These clips are kind of like if the squad had their own podcast!
Withe the lockdown measures being extended for a further three weeks in the UK, fans will be begging the club to continue putting out content like this – I know I will be!
Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):
Another check in with the Reds online – core work, barbecue chat and Joel's afro all on the agenda 😁
At times like these, it's important to keep active together and stay in touch with family and friends ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z2xcWM1nnP
— Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 17, 2020
