(Video) LFC squad wind up Joel Matip for new hairdo in latest Zoom clip

These videos are going to get me through this quarantine, I swear! Liverpool have released another snippet from one of their Zoom calls and it’s another belter.

This time, the squad chat about barbecues and Joel Matip’s new haircut. These clips are kind of like if the squad had their own podcast!

Withe the lockdown measures being extended for a further three weeks in the UK, fans will be begging the club to continue putting out content like this – I know I will be!

