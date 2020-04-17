(Video) Liverpool fans will love this new Minamino song

Liverpool Together, known for their take on the Bobby Firmino chant ‘Si Senor’, have recorded a new song with the Ragamuffins for Takumi Minamino.

With lines like “he’s dead nice, he’s boss like” and “he played in Austria, now he plays for Jurgen la”, it’s bound to go down a treat with supporters of the Reds.

The song is called “Aye Aye Aye” and hopefully it’ll catch on in the Kop and we’ll hear Anfield belting out a version of it soon enough.

Make sure you give the lads your support!

Have a listen of it on YouTube below: