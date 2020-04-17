(Video) Merseyside music group record unique take on YNWA to honour the NHS

A Merseyside based musical group, the Maghull Wind Orchestra, utilised technology to enable them to record a version of You’ll Never Walk Alone like no other.

The anthem, made world-famous by Liverpool FC, has lyrics which are relevant to what we’re all going through at the moment. The most poignant being “at the end of a storm, there’s a golden sky”.

This version of YNWA doesn’t include any lyrics, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get a sense of the power of the song in this new and unique twist.

Take a watch and listen of the video below: