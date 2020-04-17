(Video) Sir Kenny Dalglish joins in with #ClapForCarers after COVID-19 recovery

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish was released from hospital earlier this month, after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Scot was asymptomatic, meaning he didn’t suffer from any of the virus’ symptoms, and was taking intravenous antibiotics to help him get over a separate infection.

He spent barely any time in hospital before being sent home.

Now he’s self-isolating with his family once more, Dalglish and his household shared a heartwarming clip in which they show their thanks to the NHS and key workers.

Take a watch of the video below: