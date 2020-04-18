‘Better than the Nike kits’ – LFC fans react to prototype New Balance shirts

Earlier today we shared a video which had got a lot of you talking – and that is a clip of a couple of prototype kits we got our hands on.

You can watch that video by following this link.

New Balance had created some shirts to show Liverpool and work out their final designs for the 2020/21 season, before it was ruled that Nike would be taking over.

We ended up with early versions of what we can assume would have been the home and away shirts – a red one and a yellow one.

A lot of Liverpool fans have reacted to our video online, and it’s fair to say that the consensus is split.

On one hand, you’ve got supporters saying the shield design and little phrases stitched onto the shirt are nice touches.

Some are saying the material used looks cheap, on the other side of the fence, but that is likely because these shirts are prototypes and not the finished articles.

It’s fair to say we’re in the camp of approval. We think they’re boss, with some nice touches in the design, and the basic style is very much appreciated after some wild kits over the years.

Here is how other Liverpool fans have reacted to the shirts on Twitter:

Better than the Nike kits I’ve seen so far? — Chris Dovey (@doves1971) April 18, 2020

The material looks so cheap. — Fitzro¥ (@Fitzroy_lfc) April 18, 2020

They look quite good, quite disappointing that we couldn't continue with NB.. — kazza (@kazzafan400) April 18, 2020

Eventhough the designs are too simple and lack of striking colours, at least NB appreciates the fans with those quotes behind the crest. — Mo Hakeem (@HakeemHatta) April 18, 2020

Nice. Actually like it. — mathew (@mdeeks76) April 18, 2020

Prefer this rather than that god awful Nike shirt .. no idea why they have a green neck line on it vile i won’t be buying it ..we’re as id of bought these — michael (@infantrysecure) April 18, 2020

Why didn’t they use this design sooner…??? The shield around the liver bird is well nice! — Dave (not the rapper) (@David_stoneley) April 18, 2020

After seeing these prototypes I feel we rushed with the nike deal, cause comparing with the leaked nike kits these NB prototypes are very nice and eye catching — TAN_96😎 (@braWukuada_96) April 18, 2020