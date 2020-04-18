Gerrard, Lijnders & Nagelsmann named on shortlist to replace Klopp

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, club coach Pep Lijnders and RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann have all been tipped to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield by the Echo.

Blood Red writer Matt Addison fancies Gerrard and Pep to be on the shortlist, when the sun sets on Klopp’s time with the Reds, and speculates Nagelsmann’s name will also come up.

It makes a great deal of sense – the Leipzig boss is arguably one of the most promising young managers in the world right now, and at 32-years-old will surely remain among the elite for decades to come.

MORE: James Pearce tips Liverpool to replace Klopp with Pochettino

Gerrard is a move that makes a lot of sense, even if the Rangers manager is lacking in experience. He’s a club legend and understand what makes us tick.

Much like Frank Lampard at Chelsea, Stevie could well take the reigns at Anfield early on in his managerial career.

Lijnders is a shout that makes the most sense to me. He’s been with the club for a number of years now, and is Klopp’s number two.

Working as the assistant manager for the best part of two years, if there is anyone who knows how to get the squad to play as well as we’ve seen in recent years, it’s Pep.