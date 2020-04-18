(Images) Three most likely Nike kits for LFC next season, based on leaked info

There has been a lot of talk about our kits with Nike for next season of late, and that’s because of this massive leak which does seem legit.

We’ve done some digging around and think we’ve got a pretty good idea about what our home, away and third shirts will look like for 2020/21

Our home kit was said to be a brighter red than this season’s with green features – and the leak mentioned at the head of this article lines up with that.

(NEW) WATCH: We managed to get our hands on a couple of prototypes New Balance created for LFC’s 2020/21 season

Minor details of our away shirt was leaked by a reliable source on Reddit, with the Reds set for a ‘hyper turquoise’ offering from Nike.

Footy Headlines reported that our third kit will be black-charcoal in colour, in a checker design, with the logos being a reddish-pink.

Based on this information, here are some concept designs that we think should give you a good idea about what to expect next season:

Rumours flying round about our new kit, the photo didn't look great but I've mocked it up onto the main man. What do you reckon? I could get used to it! #LFC pic.twitter.com/087XPiRrz5 — Luke Walsh (@lukewalshdesign) April 16, 2020