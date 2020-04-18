June 8 is the Premier League’s ‘best case scenario’ for return date – report

The Premier League’s potential return date is unlikely to come before June 8, with there being a hope the season can be completed in just five weeks.

This comes from a report by Sky Sports who speculate that it could be possible for clubs to resume training by the second week of May and label a potential June 8 return date as the ‘best case scenario’.

Games would need to be kept behind closed doors and players, coaches, match officials would need to be routinely tested for the COVID-19.

Football will, of course, have to wait until test are accessible enough that they’re able to get their hands on what they’d need in any scenario.

Aspects such as this are why it’s not as simple as to just resume right now behind closed doors. Medical health professionals, and those working with people at risk, will quite rightly take priority when it comes to testing.

The Premier League and its clubs will meet again in two weeks to reassess the situation, seven days before the UK Government will be due to take another look at the lockdown measures.

Each club as ten or nine games remaining and it’s thought these could be played out in a compact five-week period to get the 2019/20 season out of the way.