Mario Balotelli names one ex-LFC teammate in his all-time best XI

Former Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli was tasked with picking his ‘ultimate XI’, in which he’s to select the best possible team using 11 players.

Growing up in Italy, the Brescia star has a strong local influence in his picks, with the likes of Fabio Cannavaro, Andrea Pirlo and Antonio Cassano making the cut.

He was asked this question during a Q&A on Puma Football’s Instagram chat with Arsenal and France icon Thierry Henry.

Balotelli chose to include some of his former team-mates, namely Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and former Manchester City star Yaya Toure.

Joining the Premier League duo in midfield is Andrea Pirlo – it’s frightening to think what that trio, in their respective peaks, could get up to.

Between the sticks is Julio Cesar, and the Brazilian stopper has a back four of Cannavaro, Alessandro Nesta, Maicon, who also played for both City and Inter Milan, and Maxwell.

Complimenting the star studded lineup so far is an attacking trio of Cassano, Ronaldo Nazario and Lionel Messi.

Mario was ultimately a disappointing flop at Liverpool, but he was a hit with the fans when he first arrived. The Kop could be heard singing “Mario fantastico, Mario magnifico, ole ole” in only season with the club.