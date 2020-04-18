Premier League clubs remain committed to completing the 2019/20 season – statement

The Premier League and its representatives have reiterated their commitment to complete the 2019/20 season, after a video call involving all 20 clubs took place yesterday.

The statement, which you can read in full on BBC Sport’s website, does make it clear though that a date for the return of top-flight football in England hasn’t been set.

The Premier League does reaffirm their ‘objective’ to complete the current season, but concede that the situation is ‘complex’.

Earlier this week, the UK Government announced that lockdown measures will stay in place for a further three weeks, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

If the spread of infection continues on a downward trajectory, it’ll simply be a matter of time before the Premier League returns to our screens.

The EFL have already confirmed that it has plans to ‘to resume behind closed doors’ and broadcast on TV or online for fans to watch at home.

Football all over Europe has been postponed for about a month now, but steps taken by the EFL tell us they’re not giving up on the professional game.

It’s likely the Premier League will follow suit, but the line from them at the moment is that the season has been postponed ‘indefinitely’.