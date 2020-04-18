(Video) “You’ve made my quarantine” – Robbo surprises LFC fans with heart-warming video-calls

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson spent Saturday putting smiles on faces. First he shared a hilarious tweet in which he explains how he’s spending his time off.

The Scot shared screenshots of his phone’s calendar in which he had plans to call Trent Alexander-Arnold to check in on him, drink two Irn Brus and let Virgil van Dijk know he misses him.

Thought you’d like to see what a typical day in isolation looks like for Robbo… pic.twitter.com/FSUa0TIaXV — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) April 17, 2020

But Robbo went one better, in a clip shared by Liverpool FC on Twitter, the defender gave three special fans a video-call.

The supporters are volunteers for the LFC Foundation and Red Neighbours and were buzzing to get a call from the Liverpool No.26.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):