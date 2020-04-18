(Video) “I’m in charge of dish washing” – Klopp chats on life at home during pandemic

For the most part we’re all stuck at home now as we wait to see how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic pans out.

Life is much the same for Jurgen Klopp too, who has been sat at home catching up on Netflix, taking up some new hobbies and getting to grips with the dish washer.

Speaking to LFC TV, the Liverpool boss said that he is now the “master of that little machine” in an example of some of the funny one liners dropped by the German.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):