(Video) LFC squad donate treats for Liverpool hospitals & send message

Liverpool trio Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have organised some treats for the people working hard in the city’s hospitals.

In a video shared by children’s hospital Alder Hey, the three football stars send a lovely message to those working on the front line against the COVID-19 pandemic.

We love that Trent is involved with so many of these local initiatives. Even though our squad is littered with quality people, not just athletes, it’s always nice to have a local lad in the senior team.

Take a watch of the video below: