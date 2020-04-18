(Video) LFC squad donate treats for Liverpool hospitals & send message

Liverpool trio Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have organised some treats for the people working hard in the city’s hospitals.
In a video shared by children’s hospital Alder Hey, the three football stars send a lovely message to those working on the front line against the COVID-19 pandemic.
We love that Trent is involved with so many of these local initiatives. Even though our squad is littered with quality people, not just athletes, it’s always nice to have a local lad in the senior team.
Take a watch of the video below:
Our wonderful friends @LFC have donated lots of treats to us and our fellow #Liverpool hospitals 🍫😋 to help staff get through these testing times. Not only that, @JHenderson, @andrewrobertso5 & @trentaa98 have sent this fantastic message to staff, too! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/F1h8503YVP
— 🏥 Alder Hey 🌳 (@AlderHey) April 17, 2020
