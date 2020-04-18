(Video) Old clip emerges online of teenage Trent wiping the floor with Tomori in training

An old clip of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fikayo Tomori going head to head in England training has reemerged online.

Twitter user @PrimeOxlade shared the video to their timeline last night and it’s gone down a treat with Liverpool supporters.

In the clip, Trent wipes the floor with Tomori in a 1 v 1 on the mini nets. With some of the fine dribbling and finish he shoes off in the video, it’d be interesting to see how Trent would do further up the pitch!

Take a watch of the clip below: