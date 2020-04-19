Barcelona still yet to pay LFC £35m for Coutinho’s 2018 transfer

Liverpool could be in line to receive a further £35million from Barcelona for the 2018 transfer of attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian cost the Catalan giants a whopping £142million, but are yet to cough up the full figure.

A chunk of Coutinho’s fee is said to be made up of bits that will only be paid by Barcelona if the former Reds star hits certain milestones – one of which is a large figure – around £20million – if he makes 100 appearances for his new club.

With him sitting on 55 at the moment, while on loan at Bayern Munich, it doesn’t look promising that we’ll ever see that extra bit of cash – with Antoine Griezmann occupying the left flank at Camp Nou.

According to the Daily Mail, the Reds could be in line to receive up to £35million from the Spaniards, if Coutinho remains at the club beyond the next transfer window.

This would give him more time to hit these milestones, but it doesn’t make a lot of sense from Barca’s side of things from a financial standpoint.

If they don’t allow Coutinho to hit these milestones, they’ll save £35million. Considering Phil’s market value has likely plummeted since signing for the Catalan outfit, they’re going to want to pinch as many pennies as they can.