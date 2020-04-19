Fowler urges Pogba to watch Souness highlights if he wants to see a ‘complete midfield performance’

There has been a fiery back and forth between the camps of Liverpool legend Graeme Souness and Manchester United man Paul Pogba.

It started with the French midfielder saying he hadn’t heard of the former Scottish international – which you can read here in the Guardian – when asked about his harsh critique.

Souness, who now makes a living offering his opinions as a former professional, often targets Pogba when Manchester United under-perform.

Robbie Fowler has heard wind of this and urged the Frenchman to watch some highlights of the Liverpool legend, if he wants to learn a few things.

In his column for the Mirror, the former England international said Souness is one of the greatest midfielder to have ever played the game.

“I was disappointed to hear the Manchester United midfielder slap down my former Liverpool boss by saying he doesn’t even know who the outspoken Scottish guy in the studio is. If he doesn’t then perhaps he should do a bit of background,” he said.

“And if Paul fancies seeing the complete midfield performance ­during the lockdown then he might take a look on YouTube at how Graeme captained Liverpool in the 1984 European Cup final against Roma in the Italian club’s very own Olympic Stadium.”

With a legendary status toppling that of United great Roy Keane, you’d have to expect better from Pogba – there is almost certainly no way he hasn’t heard of Souness.

Aside from that, if he genuinely hasn’t, and is asked what he thinks of someones else’s opinion of him, how arrogant is it to say ‘I don’t know who that is’?

It’s part of the problem for Souness, as he often target Pogba for his perceived arrogance and laziness on the pitch.

He’s a top quality midfielder who is capable of better, that’s probably why the former Liverpool man is often left frustrated by the World Cup winner.