(Image) Leaked ‘hyper turquoise’ Nike x LFC kit looks better with Mo Salah wearing it

There has been a lot of talk about our kits with Nike for next season of late, and that’s because of this massive leak which does seem legit.

Our home kit was said to be a brighter red than this season’s with green features – and the leak mentioned at the head of this article lines up with that.

(NEW) WATCH: We managed to get our hands on a couple of prototypes New Balance created for LFC’s 2020/21 season

Minor details of our away shirt was leaked by a reliable source on Reddit, with the Reds set for a ‘hyper turquoise’ offering from Nike.

Creatives at Bleacher Report have used this information to create a mock up of what this green-blue shirt could look like, and have put Mo Salah in it for good measure – we think it looks pretty good!

Take a look at the image below: