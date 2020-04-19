LFC ‘set to slash’ Shaqiri price tag to allow Swiss star easy exit with three European clubs interested – report

Liverpool are reportedly willing to drop their £28million asking price for winger Xherdan Shaqiri, amid uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

This news comes from Football Insider who claim that the Swiss flyer is wanting to leave Anfield after he’s seen his inclusion dip since arriving in 2018.

The same report claims Italian side Roma, La Liga outfit Sevilla and Russian giants CSKA Moscow are very interested in Shaq, but may not be able to afford to stump up close to £30million.

Therefore the Reds are willing to lower their expectations, but Football Insider don’t indicate by how much the Reds are willing to slash their asking price.

No doubt this news will upset a number of Liverpool supporters who have taken a liking to Shaqiri, with him playing a part in our slaughtering of Barcelona, on the way to our sixth Champions League title, and scoring some big goals in games against rivals Manchester United and Everton.

The Swiss international is simply too good to be averaging just 15 first team appearances per season – with him making just six for the Reds this season.

Liverpool paid Stoke City £13million for Shaq in 2018. Given the fact he’s enjoyed a successful spell at the club, I’d speculate that the club would be willing to accept an offer of between £10-15million.