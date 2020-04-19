Liverpool have a ‘65%’ chance of signing Timo Werner – BILD

Liverpool have been given a lofty ‘65%’ chance to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner by German outlet BILD, and are said to be in ‘pole position’ to snap him up.

The newspaper published a round-up of circulating transfer rumours, via Sport Witness, and the possibility of the striker linking up with Jurgen Klopp at Anfield was given the high probability.

Liverpool isn’t the only possible destination for Werner though. BILD also gave Bayern Munich a 15% likelihood, Real Madrid had 10% and Chelsea just 5%.

Werner has been relentlessly linked with a move to Anfield for months now, and most reports suggested the Leipzig star was keen on working under Jurgen Klopp, but the coronavirus pandemic has thrown a spanner into the works.

MORE: Timo Werner ‘having English lessons’ and is ‘excited’ by the Premier League

If Klopp truly wants the German hotshot though, you’d have to expect he’ll eventually end up banging them in down the Kop end for the Reds.

Werner is said to be ‘taking English lessons’ and ‘excited’ over a potential move to the Premier League, as per Bleacher Report – if true, this certainly suggests the lad can see a future in England for himself.