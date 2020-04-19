Timo Werner ‘having English lessons’ and is ‘excited’ by the Premier League

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner is reportedly ‘having English lessons’, ahead of a possible summer move to the Premier League.

This comes from Bleacher Report’s Dean Jones who claims the forward is looking to perfect the English language as he’s ‘excited’ by the prospect of playing in England.

We understand the German international already knows a fair bit of the language, but his efforts to step up his grasp on it says something.

Werner has been relentlessly linked with a move to Anfield for months now, and most reports suggested the Leipzig star was keen on working under Jurgen Klopp, but the coronavirus pandemic has thrown a spanner into the works.

With the uncertainty of everything, how can we expect the club to lash any large amounts of money around to sign a new player?

If Klopp truly wants the German hotshot, you’d have to expect he’ll eventually end up banging them in down the Kop end for the Reds.

Werner taking English lessons could suggest that he’s not given up on what appears to be a dream move for him, but as ever only time will tell.

Our only question is: when is he going to start his Scouse lessons?!