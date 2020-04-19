(Video) “I’ll show you around Kirkby” – Klopp makes promise to retiring Melwood employee after over 25 years of service

The gateman at Melwood, Kenny Grimes, is retiring after over 25 years of service for Liverpool FC, and Jurgen Klopp has made a promise him.
The boss has said he’ll personally show Grimes around Kirkby and that he’ll always be made welcome at Melwood.
It’s a nice touch from the boss, and an approach that we’ve come to expect, from a man who seemingly goes above and beyond to make sure everyone is fairly appreciated.
Honestly, Klopp has shades of Bill Shankly about him – in the way that he managed the club from top to bottom. We do love to see it.
Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):
‘You are always welcome at Melwood and Kirkby. I’ll show you around Kirkby personally.’
Classy message from Jürgen Klopp to legendary Melwood gateman Kenny Grimes who is retiring after more than a quarter of a century of service to #LFC pic.twitter.com/jt92IRnFGT
— James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 18, 2020
COMMENTS