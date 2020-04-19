(Video) Jurgen Klopp shows off new grey beard in isolation clip at home

I’d say most of us that are stuck at home are trying out new things with their looks – maybe that’s growing your hair out, perhaps dyeing it, or letting your beard get a little out of control.

Jamie Carragher is arguably the most noted in the Liverpool sphere to do this, even if his newfound facial hair has made his face age a decade, and Jurgen Klopp is no exception to this.

The German boss has sported a few different lengths of beard while in the Anfield dugout, with him having little more than stubble at times and sometimes cutting about looking like a lumberjack.

It’s safe to say he’s latest appearance is closer to that of the latter as he’s now donning a big grey beard fit for the apocalypse.

Take a look in this video below (via LFC TV):